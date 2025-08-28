China urges Philippines to stop ‘hyping up’ issues concerning maritime affairs

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the Philippines to immediately stop “hyping up” issues concerning maritime affairs between the two countries, and cease any infringing and provocative acts that may complicate the current situation.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a question about a spokesperson for the Philippines’ maritime council, who stated that the Philippines will not stop its routine resupply mission at Ren’ai Jiao in the South China Sea.
Ren’ai Jiao is part of China’s Nansha Qundao and has always been China’s territory, Guo said. He stressed that the activities of Chinese vessels in waters under its jurisdiction are legitimate and beyond reproach.
The Philippines has “grounded” a warship there for a long time, which violates China’s sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. This action also violates Article 5, which stipulates that no settlement activities should be carried out on uninhabited islands and reefs, he said.
“China has long demanded that the Philippines tow away the military vessel and restore Ren’ai Jiao to its original state of hosting no personnel or facilities,” Guo said.
Guo said that, in a show of goodwill, China has long maintained a provisional humanitarian arrangement with the Philippines. Under this deal, the Philippines can transport living necessities, provided it does not transport construction materials, informs China in advance, and after on-site verification has been conducted.
However, the Philippines has recently taken a series of actions that infringe upon and provoke tensions at sea. These acts have infringed upon China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, jeopardized marine peace and stability, and undermined the political foundation for China and the Philippines to handle maritime issues properly.
China’s position on safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests is unwavering, Guo said. He urged the Philippines to stop all infringing acts immediately.
