World

At least 25 dead in Afghanistan bus crash

By News Desk

KABUL: A bus overturned on a highway near Kabul, leading to Kandahar, on Wednesday, killing at least 25 people and injuring 27 others, authorities reported. The crash was caused by the driver’s negligence, according to Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s interior ministry.

The injured individuals are being treated in hospitals, though the severity of their injuries has not been specified. This incident follows another deadly crash in Afghanistan, where 78 people were killed in a road accident last week.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan due to poorly maintained roads, dangerous driving, and a lack of regulations, a legacy of decades of conflict.

