Afghanistan summons Pakistani envoy over alleged cross-border strikes in Nangarhar

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan on Thursday summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul to lodge a formal protest over what it claimed were Pakistani military strikes in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, reigniting tensions between the two neighbours.

According to Afghan officials, the reported strikes killed three civilians and injured seven others. Kabul’s Foreign Ministry denounced the attacks as a “blatant breach of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and a provocative act,” warning that “such irresponsible actions will inevitably lead to consequences.”

Afghan authorities alleged that two drone strikes hit a residence in Nangarhar’s Shinwar district overnight. Nangarhar Deputy Governor Maulvi Azizullah Mustafa said Afghanistan sought peace and good relations with its neighbours, but cautioned that such incidents undermined regional stability.

There was no immediate response from Pakistan regarding either the reported strikes or the summoning of its envoy.

The development comes amid worsening friction over cross-border militancy. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban of sheltering the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has intensified attacks inside Pakistan since the Taliban’s return to power.

Pakistan has at times conducted cross-border operations, insisting they target militant sanctuaries, but Kabul has consistently protested, terming them violations of sovereignty.

Earlier this year, tensions escalated after Pakistan closed key border crossings in response to rising militant violence, prompting Afghanistan to impose restrictions on trade and movement. Despite several rounds of talks and high-level visits — including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s recent trip to Kabul for a trilateral with China and Afghanistan — progress on the security front has remained limited.

The latest episode further clouds prospects for Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s planned visit to Islamabad, which had already been delayed over UN travel exemption issues.

News Desk
News Desk

