5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts KP, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 in magnitude struck several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, and Mansehra, as well as in Gahkuch city of Gilgit Baltistan’s Ghizer district. The epicenter of the quake was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, as reported by the Seismic Monitoring Centre.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage. This earthquake is part of a series of tremors that have recently affected northern Pakistan, most of which have been linked to the Hindu Kush region.

Earlier this month, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake also hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar. Pakistan’s location on the fault line between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it highly prone to earthquakes, particularly in the northern areas.

In Karachi, unusual seismic activity has been observed this year, with over 30 mild tremors reported in June, which experts attribute to the movement along the long-dormant Landhi Fault Line.