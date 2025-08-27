US Ryder Cup Team Captain Keegan Bradley Announces His Six Picks

The United States has officially announced its six Ryder Cup team captains’ picks, completing the roster for the highly anticipated event. The picks were made after careful consideration of current form, past Ryder Cup performances, and the ability to contribute to the team’s dynamic. Alongside the six automatic qualifiers, these selections bring a strong mix of experience and emerging talent to the table.

Automatic Qualifiers:

Six players earned their spots on the team by finishing in the top 6 of the points standings, automatically securing their place for the upcoming Ryder Cup. These include:

Scottie Scheffler – World No. 1 and a three-time Ryder Cup participant. J.J. Spaun – U.S. Open winner and Ryder Cup debutant. Xander Schauffele – Veteran with multiple top finishes in major tournaments. Russell Henley – Consistent performances throughout the season. Harris English – Strong showings in key events. Bryson DeChambeau – Known for his powerful play and previous Ryder Cup experience.

Captains’ Picks:

Joining the six qualifiers, the following players were chosen as captains’ picks for Team USA:

Justin Thomas: A two-time major winner and veteran of the Ryder Cup, Thomas’ leadership and passion for the competition make him a key addition to the team. Colin Morikawa: Having already made an impact in Ryder Cup history, the 2020 PGA Championship winner brings a wealth of experience and talent to the squad. Ben Griffin: The rising star has impressed this season, securing his place on the team after a strong run on the PGA Tour, earning his first Ryder Cup nod. Cameron Young: Known for his aggressive play and consistent performances, Young has proven to be one of the most promising talents, making his Ryder Cup debut. Patrick Cantlay: A consistent force on the PGA Tour, Cantlay’s calm demeanor and sharp playing style will be an asset to the US team. Sam Burns: A multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Burns’ steady play and ability to perform under pressure make him an excellent choice for this year’s team.

The US team’s captain, Keegan Bradley, is confident that these six picks will complement the already strong squad, offering a mix of seasoned experience and fresh energy. The lineup promises to be a formidable force as they prepare to take on Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup.