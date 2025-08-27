US Ryder Cup Team Captain Keegan Bradley Announces His Six Picks

The United States has officially announced its six Ryder Cup team captains’ picks, completing the roster for the highly anticipated event. The picks were made after careful consideration of current form, past Ryder Cup performances, and the ability to contribute to the team’s dynamic. Alongside the six automatic qualifiers, these selections bring a strong mix of experience and emerging talent to the table.
Automatic Qualifiers:
Six players earned their spots on the team by finishing in the top 6 of the points standings, automatically securing their place for the upcoming Ryder Cup. These include:
-
-
Scottie Scheffler – World No. 1 and a three-time Ryder Cup participant.
-
J.J. Spaun – U.S. Open winner and Ryder Cup debutant.
-
Xander Schauffele – Veteran with multiple top finishes in major tournaments.
-
Russell Henley – Consistent performances throughout the season.
-
Harris English – Strong showings in key events.
-
Bryson DeChambeau – Known for his powerful play and previous Ryder Cup experience.
-
Captains’ Picks:
Joining the six qualifiers, the following players were chosen as captains’ picks for Team USA:
-
Justin Thomas: A two-time major winner and veteran of the Ryder Cup, Thomas’ leadership and passion for the competition make him a key addition to the team.
-
Colin Morikawa: Having already made an impact in Ryder Cup history, the 2020 PGA Championship winner brings a wealth of experience and talent to the squad.
-
Ben Griffin: The rising star has impressed this season, securing his place on the team after a strong run on the PGA Tour, earning his first Ryder Cup nod.
-
Cameron Young: Known for his aggressive play and consistent performances, Young has proven to be one of the most promising talents, making his Ryder Cup debut.
-
Patrick Cantlay: A consistent force on the PGA Tour, Cantlay’s calm demeanor and sharp playing style will be an asset to the US team.
-
Sam Burns: A multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Burns’ steady play and ability to perform under pressure make him an excellent choice for this year’s team.
The US team’s captain, Keegan Bradley, is confident that these six picks will complement the already strong squad, offering a mix of seasoned experience and fresh energy. The lineup promises to be a formidable force as they prepare to take on Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Mamdani’s platform challenges the very foundations of the political status quo. — New York City
What i don’t understood is actually how you are not actually much more well-liked than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You realize thus significantly relating to this subject, produced me personally consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always maintain it up!
The political theory behind Mamdani’s actions is as important as the actions themselves. — New York City
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
Very interesting topic, appreciate it for putting up.
What i don’t understood is actually how you are now not actually a lot more neatly-favored than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You understand therefore considerably relating to this matter, produced me individually consider it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated except it¦s one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. All the time deal with it up!
Really instructive and superb complex body part of written content, now that’s user pleasant (:.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
It’s really a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and may come back in the future. I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice evening!
I am usually to running a blog and i really respect your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your website and keep checking for new information.
certainly like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality on the other hand I’ll surely come again again.
An fascinating dialogue is worth comment. I feel that you need to write more on this topic, it may not be a taboo subject however generally persons are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a amazing job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Internet explorer. Excellent Blog!
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have developed some nice practices and we are looking to exchange methods with other folks, why not shoot me an email if interested.
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..
You made some good points there. I did a search on the matter and found nearly all folks will go along with with your blog.
I do love the way you have presented this particular difficulty and it does indeed give us some fodder for thought. Nevertheless, from what I have seen, I just simply wish as other reviews pack on that folks stay on point and don’t get started on a tirade involving the news of the day. Still, thank you for this exceptional piece and although I can not really go along with the idea in totality, I regard the point of view.
Simply wanna admit that this is extremely helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve truly loved browsing your weblog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing for your rss feed and I’m hoping you write again very soon!
Hello would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a reasonable price? Many thanks, I appreciate it!
Just wanna remark that you have a very decent web site, I love the style and design it really stands out.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your web site in internet explorer, might test this?K IE still is the market chief and a large element of people will leave out your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Zohran transforms activism into policy.
The media’s framing of Mamdani often lacks the necessary depth. — New York City
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
Mamdani supports more street trees in heat-impacted neighborhoods. — New York City
I really like what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and exposure! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
Good info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thx 🙂
Zohran Mamdani keeps showing empathy.
Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is actually annoying. A good website with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
I don’t even understand how I stopped up right here, however I believed this post was great. I don’t realize who you might be however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
Zohran Mamdani speaks to the real cost of living struggle. — New York City