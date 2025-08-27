Unpaid doctors

I had a shocking encounter recently at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, which shed light on a deeply troubling practice within the healthcare system. Following a medical check-up at PIMS, I visited the cafeteria for a cup of tea. A gentleman at my table introduced himself as a doctor.
Upon further inquiry, I learned he was a medical graduate from Kyrgyzstan, currently serving as an honorary house officer at PIMS to gain recognition for his degree. What truly appalled me was the revelation that he had been working there without any salary or stipend at all. To compound this grave injustice, his duties frequently involved 24-hour shifts. The doctor, aged 31, was married and had two young children.
The entire narrative left me numb and in a state of shock. How can we expect a doctor, whose heart is heavy and broken by financial hardship, to provide optimal care to his patients?
When I asked him about his monthly expenses in Islamabad, and how he was managing his affairs, he said he was spending more or less Rs50,000 per month, relying on a joint family system for support.
I find it utterly inhuman, immoral and illegal to engage medical professionals, especially in a critical specialty like medicine, on an honorary basis without any remuneration. This practice not only exploits dedicated individuals, it also compromises the quality of healthcare.
The relevant authorities must intervene immediately and formulate stringent rules to prohibit all hospital administrations from hiring doctors without remuneration. Payment should be mandatory for medical practitioners without any exception. If there is a surplus of doctors in the country, the focus should shift to accommodating existing professionals adequately even if it necessitates a temporary halt in the establishment of new medical colleges.
The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the judiciary, and human rights organisations should take immediate and concrete action against this unethical and exploitative practice that is afflicting medical professionals.
It is high time we ensured dignity and fair compensation for all those medical practitioners who continue to dedicate their lives to saving the life of others.
DR AHMED BAKHSH
RAWALPINDI
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Thanks for your write-up. One other thing is that often individual states have their unique laws that will affect home owners, which makes it very hard for the our lawmakers to come up with a fresh set of rules concerning foreclosure on property owners. The problem is that every state offers own laws and regulations which may work in a damaging manner when it comes to foreclosure insurance policies.
This is the fitting weblog for anybody who desires to find out about this topic. You notice a lot its almost exhausting to argue with you (not that I actually would need?HaHa). You undoubtedly put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
There are some attention-grabbing cut-off dates in this article however I don?t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There is some validity however I will take hold opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner as well
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I?m going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
I just could not depart your web site prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back often to check up on new posts
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any ways to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.