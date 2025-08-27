Punjab CM orders largest-ever rescue operation as army deployed in 7 districts amid floods

CM Maryam personally reviews flood situation at Ravi Bridge in Shahdara, inspects safety measures

Over 601,000 citizens in 769 villages affected as Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers overflow

263 relief camps, 161 medical camps established; pets and livestock also evacuated

CM vows full rehabilitation of flood victims, police and rescue services on high alert

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday personally reviewed the flood situation at Shahdara and approved the deployment of army personnel in seven districts—Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Okara, and Sargodha—as she directed the immediate use of all available resources for the relief of victims.

CM reviews situation at Shahdara, Ravi River

The chief minister visited Shahdara Ravi Bridge to inspect the water flow in the Ravi River, reviewed the safety dam and ongoing protective measures, and was briefed on possible further inflows. She instructed the administration to complete evacuation of population and livestock from river crossings without delay. Deputy Commissioner Lahore gave a detailed briefing on the Ravi River’s condition and the post-flood scenario in affected areas.

Deployment of army personnel in seven districts

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting on the overall flood situation across Punjab. She approved the deployment of army personnel in seven vulnerable districts, directing all provincial departments to remain on high alert and to employ “every possible resource” for relief. She was informed that Rescue 1122, PDMA, Civil Defence, Police and district administrations were conducting front-line rescue and relief operations round-the-clock.

Grand rescue and relief operation launched in Punjab

On her directives, Punjab has launched the largest and most extraordinary rescue and relief operation in its history as alarming floods continue in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers.

According to official data, 601,126 citizens in 769 villages across Punjab have been badly affected. So far, 263 relief camps and 161 medical camps have been established to provide food, shelter and medical treatment. Relief activities are underway in Sambrial, Sialkot, Pasrur, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot and Wazirabad. Pakistan Army, Police, Rescue 1122, PDMA and district administrations are jointly engaged in operations, even evacuating livestock and pets by boats.

In the Chenab River basin, more than 150,000 people in 333 villages have been affected — including 133 villages in Sialkot, 16 in Wazirabad, 20 in Gujrat, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin, 100 in Chiniot and 52 in Jhang. 78 relief camps and 28 medical camps are functional in these areas.

In the Ravi River belt, 70,358 citizens from 101 villages have been hit, with Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Sahiwal among the worst affected. 81 relief camps and 28 medical camps are providing shelter and healthcare.

The Sutlej River has caused the largest displacement, affecting 380,768 citizens in 335 villages, including Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur. 104 relief camps and 105 medical camps are operational here.

CM Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the officers, soldiers and workers engaged in the operations. “The complete rehabilitation of every family affected by floods in Punjab is my foremost mission. The provincial government will stand with the homeless flood victims until they are fully resettled,” she vowed.

Punjab Police on high alert in flood-hit areas

Following the CM’s orders, Punjab Police have been placed on high alert across all flood-hit districts. Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar said the force was actively assisting in evacuations, delivering food, water and medicines, and maintaining security in relief camps.

He directed RPOs, DPOs and supervisory officers to personally monitor operations, ensure regular patrolling in villages along the riverbanks, and guarantee the safety of displaced families. Police teams are working in close coordination with PDMA, Rescue 1122 and district administrations.

In Kasur, DPO Muhammad Esa Khan and Deputy Commissioner Imran Ali are personally supervising operations along the Sutlej, overseeing the evacuation and relocation of citizens.

The IGP reiterated that under the CM’s instructions, protection of lives and property was the top priority. Citizens were urged to take precautionary measures and fully cooperate with the administration in this extraordinary situation.