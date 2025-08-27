Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Taylor Swift’s Engagement News

Prince William and Princess Kate joined fans in congratulating Taylor Swift after the pop star revealed her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce on Instagram Tuesday. The couple “liked” the post showing Kelce proposing to Swift after two years of dating, alongside photos of the couple embracing.

The royal sighting on social media comes days after William and Kate attended church at Crathie Kirk with their three children during their annual stay at Balmoral with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

William, 43, has met Swift, 35, in person multiple times. Last summer, he took Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10, to Swift’s Eras tour at Wembley Stadium, where they took a backstage selfie with the singer.

Speaking about the meet and greet, Swift’s team described Charlotte as “adorable” and George as “great,” praising the royal children’s engagement in conversation. Travis Kelce said he appreciated parents encouraging their children to take the lead in interactions.

The Prince of Wales first met Swift in 2013 at a charity event at Kensington Palace, where she brought him onstage to sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” with Jon Bon Jovi. Reflecting on the experience in 2021, William admitted he was nervous on stage despite being comfortable with public appearances, calling it an exercise in stepping out of his comfort zone.