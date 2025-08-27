Eight Pakistani fighters qualify for World MMA Championship in Georgia; Five secure spots in Road to BRAVE

LAHORE: The Battle of Truth—Pakistan Combat Night marked a defining moment for combat sports in Pakistan, as eight athletes qualified for the World MMA Championship in Georgia and five more secured places in the Road to BRAVE 100 and the World Championship in Bahrain.

Organised by the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PAKMMAF) with the support of the Punjab government, the event drew a packed stadium with a crowd louder and more involved than any cricket match, creating an electrifying atmosphere that kept fans on their feet until the final bell.

Islamabad fighters stamped their authority in the Pakistan Open MMA Championship, with Abdul Manan, Moiz Satti, Siddiq Ullah, Ayan Hussain, Shahab Ali, and Sajid Katoshi all winning their bouts to book places at the IMMAF World Championship in Georgia.

The Road to BRAVE 100 card provided equal drama. Aqib Awan outclassed Egypt’s Al-Hassan Muhammad in the flyweight division, Babar Ali overcame Azerbaijan’s Shirkhan Valili in bantamweight, while Zia Mashwani dominated Iran’s Saman Moradmand. In the main event, Rizwan Ali defeated Egypt’s Adham Muhammad to thunderous applause. The night also celebrated women’s MMA, with Eman Khan producing a sensational first-round knockout over Tunisia’s Maha.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, though in Japan at the time, closely followed updates of the event. Observers noted that had she been present, she would have seen a crowd and atmosphere unlike anything Pakistan has witnessed in modern sport. Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar reiterated that MMA will be central to his plan of making Punjab the sports capital of Pakistan.

The event achieved unprecedented broadcast reach, going live on ARY Sports, PTV Sports, and multiple OTT platforms, while also being carried by major international outlets including BBC Urdu, Arab News, and The Independent UK. Reviews from foreign contingents — fighters from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Egypt, and Morocco — praised Pakistan’s hospitality and organisation, significantly elevating the country’s global image.

PAKMMAF President Omar Ahmed emphasised that MMA is not just a sport but a cultural force capable of reshaping Pakistan’s social fabric. He stressed the federation’s mission to create intellectual properties (IPs) that can rival cricket in scale, value, and commercial impact, while also instilling discipline, resilience, and national pride in the country’s youth.

Ahmed highlighted the federation’s close partnership with the Special Forces of Pakistan, noting that many officers attended the event. He pointed out that the integration of MMA into unarmed combat training has already enhanced the armed forces’ operational competency, and further collaboration is underway.

The federation has also worked with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to integrate MMA into the university sports framework, ensuring that the next generation has access to structured pathways into the sport.

The event followed shortly after Omar Ahmed and fighter Rizwan Ali were recognised by ISPR with the Pride of Pakistan honour for their contributions to the sport. Ahmed was acknowledged for building sustainable structures for MMA, while Rizwan’s reputation as one of Asia’s brightest talents continues to grow with every victory.

With a filled stadium, roaring fans, unprecedented coverage, and international applause, Pakistan Combat Night was more than just an event—it was a national statement. MMA has arrived as Pakistan’s new sporting frontier, one that unites the people, inspires the youth, and strengthens the nation’s global standing.