CPNE condoles passing of veteran journalist Aamir Mehmood

By Mian Abrar

KARACHI: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of its beloved former Secretary General, senior journalist, and Chief Editor of the monthly Kiran / Khawateen / Shuaa / Imran Digest Group, Aamir Mehmood.

The late Aamir Mehmood was the son of Mahmood Riaz and nephew of the renowned literary figure Ibn-e-Insha. He passed away today (Wednesday) afternoon at his residence in Khayaban-e-Mohafiz, Defence Phase VI, Karachi. News of his passing sent a wave of shock and sadness throughout the journalistic fraternity and media community.

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab expressed their condolences on Aamir Mehmood’s demise and paid rich tribute to his journalistic services.

The leaders stated that the late journalist dedicated his life to the promotion of journalism, media freedom, and institutional welfare.

In a joint condolence statement, CPNE President Kazim Khan, Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, all office-bearers, and members of the Standing Committee said that Aamir Mehmood, through his decades-long journalistic journey, set a shining example in the struggle for the constitutional and democratic right to freedom of expression.

CPNE paid glowing tribute to his services for journalism and press freedom, praying that Almighty Allah grant the departed soul a place in His infinite mercy and give strength and patience to the bereaved family. With the demise of Aamir Mehmood, Pakistan’s journalism has lost a fearless, honest, and knowledgeable leader.

