Bruce Willis’ wife Emma reveals heartbreaking decision as he battles frontotemporal dementia

In a heartfelt interview, Emma Heming shared an emotional update on her husband Bruce Willis’ ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia. The couple, who have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, has faced immense challenges since Bruce’s diagnosis, and Emma spoke candidly about how the family has adapted to this difficult journey.
Emma revealed that the family made the tough decision to move Bruce out of their home into a separate residence designed to meet his needs. “It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” she explained. “But I knew that Bruce would want what’s best for our daughters. He wanted them to be in a space more suited to their needs.”
Their “second home” was converted into a more comfortable and quieter space for Bruce, allowing him to navigate his surroundings with more ease. Emma described the atmosphere there as filled with love, warmth, and laughter, and praised the continued support from Bruce’s friends who bring joy and life to his new home.
Emma and Bruce have been married for 16 years, and the couple has worked hard to maintain a blended family, which includes Bruce’s three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore. Emma is close to Demi and her stepdaughters, and in the interview, she recalled how Scout, one of Bruce’s daughters, raised concerns about Emma’s own mental health.
“Scout told me she was more worried about me than about Bruce,” Emma shared. “That made me realize I needed to get myself together, so I sought professional help and hired full-time caregivers for Bruce.”
Emma is also set to release a book titled The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path on September 9. The book aims to provide support for caregivers, helping them feel heard and seen. Emma explained that her motivation to raise awareness about frontotemporal dementia comes from a desire to ensure that families can receive an earlier diagnosis and greater support during their caregiving journeys.
