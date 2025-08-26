World

President Xi Jinping meets Russian State Duma chairman

By Mian Abrar

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi pointed out that China-Russia relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant major-country relations in today’s volatile and changing world.

Persistently promoting the high-level development of China-Russia relations is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is also the source of stability for world peace, he said.

“In May this year, I paid a state visit to Russia and attended the celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union,” Xi said, noting that next week, China will hold a grand event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

China and the Soviet Union, as the main battlefields of World War II in Asia and Europe, respectively, made immense national sacrifice in resisting the aggression of Japanese militarism and German Nazism, and greatly contributed to the victory of World War II, Xi said.

It is important that the two sides carry forward traditional friendship, deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation across the board, jointly safeguard their security and development interests, Xi said.

He called on both sides to promote solidarity with other countries in the Global South, commit to genuine multilateralism, and work toward a more just and equitable international order.

Xi emphasized that cooperation between legislative bodies is an essential part of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.

He expressed hope that the two sides will actively share experiences in governance and lawmaking to ensure stronger legislative guarantees for China-Russia strategic coordination and comprehensive cooperation under the current circumstances.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, in Beijing, China, August 26, 2025. /Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, in Beijing, China, August 26, 2025. /Xinhua

Volodin conveyed to President Xi the warm greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He mentioned that under the strategic guidance of both presidents, Russia-China relations have continued to develop and have achieved fruitful results.

The Russian State Duma is committed to acting in accordance with the important consensus between the two leaders, strengthening exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies, and striving to make the bilateral relationship even more productive, he noted.

Volodin said that eight decades ago, people in the Soviet Union and China made significant contributions to the victory over fascism. Russia will join China in celebrating this hard-won victory, honoring fallen heroes, and working toward a better future.

Previous article
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged! Inside the Romantic Proposal
Next article
UN Gaza inquiry stalls as Pakistan-backed probe hit by funding crisis
Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer is Head of News at Pakistan Today. He has a special focus on current affairs, regional and global connectivity, and counterterrorism. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at hussainmian@gmail.com

45 COMMENTS

  2. Thank you for another wonderful article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.

  3. Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any suggestions for inexperienced blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.

  4. One other thing is that an online business administration program is designed for students to be able to easily proceed to bachelor degree programs. The 90 credit diploma meets the lower bachelor diploma requirements and once you earn your own associate of arts in BA online, you will have access to the latest technologies in this particular field. Some reasons why students would like to get their associate degree in business is because they can be interested in this area and want to find the general knowledge necessary ahead of jumping in to a bachelor diploma program. Thanks for the tips you actually provide in the blog.

  5. Great ? I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

  7. Thanks for giving your ideas listed here. The other matter is that any time a problem comes up with a computer motherboard, individuals should not take the risk regarding repairing this themselves for if it is not done right it can lead to irreparable damage to all the laptop. It will always be safe just to approach your dealer of the laptop for any repair of motherboard. They’ve already technicians with an competence in dealing with laptop motherboard challenges and can make the right diagnosis and accomplish repairs.

  38. Thanks for the tips on credit repair on all of this blog. A few things i would advice people is always to give up this mentality that they may buy today and fork out later. As a society most of us tend to do this for many issues. This includes trips, furniture, and items we’d like. However, you have to separate one’s wants from the needs. When you’re working to improve your credit rating score make some trade-offs. For example it is possible to shop online to economize or you can go to second hand retailers instead of highly-priced department stores with regard to clothing.

  39. What an insightful and thoroughly-researched article! The author’s meticulousness and capability to present complex ideas in a comprehensible manner is truly praiseworthy. I’m totally captivated by the scope of knowledge showcased in this piece. Thank you, author, for sharing your knowledge with us. This article has been a game-changer!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Shadab Jakati controversy erupts around viral ‘10 rupee biscuit’ influencer

Social media influencer Shadab Jakati has found himself at the centre of controversy after allegations were raised by a man from Meerut regarding his...

Ali Tareen explains absence from PSL franchise auction

Stranger Things episode 9 speculation dismissed after fan surge crashes Netflix

Free driving course offered by Police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.