President Xi Jinping meets Russian State Duma chairman

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi pointed out that China-Russia relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant major-country relations in today’s volatile and changing world.

Persistently promoting the high-level development of China-Russia relations is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is also the source of stability for world peace, he said.

“In May this year, I paid a state visit to Russia and attended the celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union,” Xi said, noting that next week, China will hold a grand event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

China and the Soviet Union, as the main battlefields of World War II in Asia and Europe, respectively, made immense national sacrifice in resisting the aggression of Japanese militarism and German Nazism, and greatly contributed to the victory of World War II, Xi said.

It is important that the two sides carry forward traditional friendship, deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation across the board, jointly safeguard their security and development interests, Xi said.

He called on both sides to promote solidarity with other countries in the Global South, commit to genuine multilateralism, and work toward a more just and equitable international order.

Xi emphasized that cooperation between legislative bodies is an essential part of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.

He expressed hope that the two sides will actively share experiences in governance and lawmaking to ensure stronger legislative guarantees for China-Russia strategic coordination and comprehensive cooperation under the current circumstances.