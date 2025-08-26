PM orders swift evacuations as floods impact Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab

— PM informed 174,000 people safely relocated; rescue operations ongoing in worst-hit areas

— NDMA issues heavy rainfall warning across Punjab, AJK districts

— PDMA issues flood warning for Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the flood situation across the country and the ongoing relief operations. The session focused on the impact of flooding in various regions, particularly in Punjab, where the Sutlej River’s rising waters have caused widespread disruption.

“Rescue operations must be accelerated in the flood-affected districts of Punjab,” he directed, highlighting the urgency of the situation. He also ordered an expedited evacuation of individuals trapped in the affected areas and emphasised the importance of ensuring the timely supply of food, medicine, and tents to those in need.

PM Shehbaz instructed the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to maintain close contact with the Disaster Management Authority of Punjab for coordinated efforts.

According to a briefing during the meeting, flood warnings for the Sutlej River had been issued in advance, allowing for the evacuation of residents from surrounding areas. As a result, no casualties have been reported from the river’s affected regions so far.

In total, over 174,000 people have been safely relocated to higher ground, with rescue operations continuing in the worst-hit districts. Efforts are also underway in Narowal district, where floodwaters from the Lahri Bund have prompted the evacuation of residents.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, power restoration efforts are underway in flood-hit areas, while the national highway in Gilgit-Baltistan remains submerged over a two-kilometre stretch, with recovery efforts ongoing.

The meeting also noted severe flooding in areas such as Gundasinghwala on the Sutlej River, Jaister on the Ravi River, and Marala on the Chenab River. Furthermore, the Dek Nullah region is experiencing intense flooding.

Federal ministers for Planning, Climate Change, Communications, Power, Information, Religious Affairs, and senior government officials attended the meeting to discuss the ongoing relief operations and strategies for flood management.

PDMA issues flood warning for Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej

Meanwhile, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathia, has warned of rising water levels in key rivers in the province, raising concerns over potential flooding.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kathia reported that water levels in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej Rivers have been steadily increasing, while hill torrents and streams in the region are also experiencing flooding.

“There is a high risk of flood in these rivers over the next 48 hours,” Kathia said. He further cautioned of the possibility of flash flooding in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, urging local authorities to remain vigilant.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed confirmed that the provincial government has set up flood relief camps in affected areas, ensuring they are equipped with essential facilities to support displaced individuals and those at risk.

On the other hand, authorities are on high alert, with efforts to enhance preparedness and coordinate flood relief operations across the province. Flooding in these rivers is expected to pose significant challenges to local communities, particularly in low-lying areas.

The Lahore district administration has also raised a high alert as the water levels in the Ravi River are expected to rise significantly over the next 48 hours, potentially threatening low-lying areas.

Authorities have instructed residents of vulnerable zones to evacuate immediately and relocate to safer locations. Rescue 1122 teams are on standby, with relief and medical camps being established in regions likely to be affected by the rising floodwaters.

A control room has been set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to monitor the situation round-the-clock. The local administration is also clearing obstructions in the Ravi River to ensure smooth water flow and prevent any potential blockages.

“We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our citizens,” said the Lahore Deputy Commissioner in a statement. He added that livestock owners have been instructed to move their animals to higher ground, and all relevant departments have been put on alert with staff and machinery available 24 hours a day.

The administration urged the public to disregard rumours and rely only on official instructions. In case of emergency, residents have been advised to contact the control room at 0307-0002345 or Rescue 1122.

NDMA issues heavy rainfall warning

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across several districts of Punjab and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) in the next twelve hours.

The advisory comes with a broader alert for possible urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas, urging residents to stay vigilant. Authorities have cautioned that the heavy rainfall may lead to the overflow of streams and flooding in vulnerable zones.

In particular, hilly regions are at risk of landslides and flash floods due to the intensified weather conditions. “Citizens should avoid unnecessary travel and stay clear of rivers and streams,” an NDMA spokesperson advised, urging the public to take necessary precautions.

The NDMA has recommended following official instructions, which will be broadcast through television, radio, mobile alerts, and the NDMA Disaster Alert app. Authorities are on high alert, with emergency measures being coordinated across affected districts to mitigate the impact of the anticipated weather system.