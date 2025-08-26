Myanmar junta says historic railway bridge ‘bombed, destroyed’

Myanmar’s military junta said on Sunday that the historic Gokteik railway bridge, a colonial-era structure once regarded as the world’s highest trestle, had been bombed and destroyed by anti-coup armed groups.
The country has been engulfed in civil war since the 2021 coup, with the military fighting pro-democracy forces and ethnic armed organisations. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun accused the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and People’s Defence Forces of planting explosives on the bridge.
Standing 102 metres above a gorge, the Gokteik Viaduct was built in 1901 and connects Mandalay to northern Shan State. Social media videos showed parts of the bridge collapsed, with significant structural damage.
A TNLA spokesperson denied responsibility, claiming the bridge was hit during junta drone strikes targeting their positions. “They bombed our troops, but their bomb also hit Gokteik bridge,” said Lway Yay Oo.
The nearby towns of Nawnghkio and Kyaukme have witnessed intense clashes in recent weeks. The military claimed to have retaken Nawnghkio in July.
It also underscores how Myanmar’s ongoing conflict is eroding both its cultural heritage and economic lifelines.