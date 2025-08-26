High flood alert in Ravi, Chenab, Satluj as India releases more water

LAHORE: Pakistan is bracing for severe flooding after heavy rains in India and overflowing dams sent massive volumes of water surging toward its rivers.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an urgent flood alert, warning of high to very high floods in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers within the next 48 hours.

According to the PDMA, urban flooding is feared in the Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhang, Gujrat, Kasur, and Sialkot divisions, with local administrations instructed to prepare emergency responses.

Commissioners, deputy commissioners, and departments, including health, irrigation, agriculture, livestock, transport, and local government, have been placed on high alert.

The PDMA also instructed district administrations in Punjab to activate flood monitoring, deploy early warning systems, and coordinate emergency measures.

Last night, 24NewsHD reported that torrential rains in northern India have already caused flooding in Pakistan.

Indian dams in Jammu and Kashmir are overflowing, pushing floodwaters into the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab. India has also warned of imminent water releases from the Madhupar Dam.

As per the statistics of the current water volumes, a high flood situation exists in all three rivers – Ravi, Satluj, and Chenab.

Forecasts suggest that flows could reach 80,000–120,000 cusecs at Jasr on the Ravi, between 150,000 and 200,000 cusecs at Marala on the Chenab, and 220,000 cusecs at Ganda Singhwala on the Sutlej.

On Sunday, India formally alerted Pakistan for the first time about the looming flood threats under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), despite suspending the agreement in April after a Pehalgam incident in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official letter, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed “high flood” data for the River Tawi in Jammu on 24th August 2025 at 10:00 hours.

The Tawi, a tributary of the Chenab, flows into Pakistan’s Gujrat and Sialkot districts.

This marks the first significant communication between India and Pakistan since the recent four-day military standoff in May.

Senior Pakistani officials confirmed the Indian alert, saying the warning about the Tawi’s rising levels was directly shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Monday, India alerted Pakistan again about the flood thread as its dams were near overflowing.

The IWT, in force since 1960, grants Pakistan rights over the western rivers – Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab – for irrigation, drinking, and hydropower use, while India controls the eastern rivers – Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej – but may also use the western rivers for limited purposes without altering flows.

Pakistan has strongly opposed India’s suspension of the treaty earlier this year, warning that any attempt to divert or block its guaranteed waters would be treated as an “act of war.”

The latest flood alert comes as Pakistan reels from the devastation of monsoon rains.

Since June 26, nearly 800 people have died due to heavy downpours, flash floods, and landslides across the country, further raising fears of widespread displacement and destruction.