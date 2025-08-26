FBISE Confirms results for 11th and 12th class – Check here

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results for HSSC Part I and Part II (1st Annual Examinations 2025) today, August 26, 2025, at 11:30 AM. The announcement ceremony will be streamed live on the board’s official Facebook and YouTube pages.

Students can access their results through three official methods provided by FBISE. The most convenient option is checking online by visiting the board’s website here. From there, students should go to the “Results” section, select HSSC Part 2, enter their roll number, and submit to view and download their result for record purposes.

For those without internet access, the board has also made results available via SMS. Students can simply type their roll number in the message body and send it to 5050. Result details will be sent via return SMS, subject to standard charges.

Institutions can log into the FBISE portal to download consolidated results of their students. Furthermore, the complete result gazette will be made available online for public access after the official announcement.

In case of any queries or technical issues, FBISE has provided a helpline at 111-032-473 and support via its official website. Once the results are out, successful candidates may download their detailed marks certificates for college or university admissions. Students seeking rechecking or re-evaluation will need to apply through the official portal within the timeline announced by the board.