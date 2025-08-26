Chinese firm and UNCHR join hands to solarise Quetta hospital, save Rs70m annually

QUETTA: The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), in partnership with Chinese renewable energy giant LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd, has completed the solarisation of Bolan Medical Complex in Quetta — a project expected to save Rs70 million annually while reducing carbon emissions by 468 tonnes.
The initiative, reported by Gwadar Pro on Tuesday, represents a major step towards sustainable healthcare in Balochistan, benefitting both Afghan refugees and the local Pakistani community.
LONGi supplied its advanced Hi-MO 9 modules, capable of delivering up to 670W power output with 24.8% conversion efficiency. Designed to withstand high temperatures, humidity and harsh local conditions, the system will generate approximately 1.16 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity each year, meeting the entire energy needs of one of the province’s largest hospitals.
A ceremony to mark the project’s completion was attended by Special Secretary Health Department Shehak Baloch, UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan Philippa Candler, Head of UNHCR Quetta Tesfaye Bekele, Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Arbab Talib, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Liaqat Baloch, and other senior officials.
According to UNHCR, three public hospitals in Balochistan have now been solarised under this partnership, ensuring reliable electricity that enables medical staff to deliver uninterrupted, life-saving care. Collectively, the facilities are saving more than USD 450,000 each year.
Beyond healthcare, the initiative is also transforming daily life for displaced communities. UNHCR noted that safe, well-powered spaces particularly benefit women and girls, while LONGi has extended support to improve facilities at assisted schools, focusing on reducing barriers to girls’ education in Pakistan.
“This clean energy project not only saves lives and resources but also provides hope for sustainable, inclusive development in Balochistan,” UNHCR said.
