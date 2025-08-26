NATIONAL

Hajj quota challenged in IHC as operators deny involvement

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday began hearings on a series of petitions challenging the federal government’s distribution of private Hajj quotas, amid a dispute over the role of tour operators and the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP).

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan issued notices to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and other respondents after lawyers for the petitioners argued that the allocation of quotas through HOAP was unlawful. The court later issued a written order reflecting the day’s proceedings.

The hearing also saw a dramatic turn as a group of 12 tour operators sought to distance themselves from the case. Filing separate applications, they informed the court that their names had been added to the petitions without their knowledge or consent. Represented by Advocate Chaudhry Usama Tariq, they requested the court strike their names from the list of petitioners. The court accepted the applications.

Earlier, lawyers representing the remaining petitioners contended that the government’s quota mechanism was neither legal nor transparent and violated provisions of the Hajj and Umrah Regulations Act 2024. They demanded restoration of the private Hajj quota to 50 percent, priority allocation for those who missed out in 2025 for the following year, and the exclusion of HOAP from administrative responsibilities.

Advocates Sheikh Khizer Rasheed and Shaheena Shahab argued that the government’s reliance on HOAP undermined fairness in the quota system. They urged the court to protect the rights of pilgrims and ensure a transparent mechanism for distribution.

After hearing initial arguments, Justice Azam Khan directed the respondents, including the Ministry of Religious Affairs, to submit written replies before the next hearing.

Prince William's Shocking Plan for the Monarchy Sparks Concern in the UK
Country's polio tally rises to 23 with two new cases in KP
