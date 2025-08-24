Talks with India on ‘sporting ties’ only on equal footing: PCB Chief

Naqvi rules out ‘pleading’ for revival of bilateral ties, saying talks must be based on equality

Clarifies he has no role in team selection, backs merit policy, urging fans to support team ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup match

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday made it clear that any dialogue on “sporting ties” with India would be held strictly on the basis of equality, categorically stating, “The era of pleading for negotiations is over.”

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi said Pakistan would no longer seek concessions to revive sporting relations with India. “Whenever negotiations are held, they will be on an equal footing. Whatever happens will be on the basis of equality,” he asserted.

The statement comes in the backdrop of a major development earlier this week, when India’s sports ministry issued a policy directive suspending all bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, including matches at neutral venues. The directive, however, allows both countries to continue facing each other at multilateral tournaments. This means the much-anticipated Pakistan–India clash in the Asia Cup, scheduled next month in the UAE, will go ahead as planned.

The Pakistan Sports Board had last month directed national sports federations to seek government clearance before participating in any events hosted in India, further straining sporting exchanges between the two rivals.

On Team Selection and Performance

Responding to questions about Pakistan’s cricketing performance and recent criticism of the squad, Naqvi reassured fans that improvement was around the corner. He clarified that he had no role in team selection, saying: “I do not even have a one per cent role. The squad was finalized by the selection committee and advisory body after detailed discussions and reviews.”

He said his only directive was that selection decisions must be based purely on merit. “Whatever lot was available to us, we polished it and took it forward. Our effort is to bring as many new players as possible to create competition and ensure only the best rise to the top,” he explained.

Naqvi also urged fans to support the national team in the Asia Cup, particularly against India, warning that “needless criticism” during tournaments damages player morale.

Addressing concerns over visas for journalists covering the Asia Cup in the UAE, the PCB chief said that a special visa facilitation cell had been established. “Whoever requires a visa will be provided assistance,” he assured.

Naqvi also expressed hope for significant improvement in the national women’s cricket team, adding that the PCB was committed to developing women’s sports and providing better opportunities for female athletes.