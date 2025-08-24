Sindh minister Saeed Ghani’s brother booked in terror case over alleged assault on govt employee

KARACHI: Chanesar Town Chairman Farhan Ghani, the brother of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, on Sunday was nominated in a case under terrorism and multiple criminal provisions after a violent altercation with a government employee over cable-laying work on Sharea Faisal.
According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Ferozabad police station, the complainant stated that on August 22 he was performing official duties and supervising the laying of fibre optic cable near a petrol pump along Sharea Faisal.
At approximately 4:47 pm, a convoy of three vehicles carrying between 20 to 25 men arrived at the location.
The complainant alleged that the group, including Farhan Ghani, stopped near him and summoned him over, demanding to know, “With whose permission are you digging the land?” The complainant said he responded by clarifying that he was a government employee and the work was being carried out with a no-objection certificate from relevant institutions.
The FIR narrated that the men accompanying Ghani then misbehaved with him, ordered him to halt the work immediately, and, when he resisted, began abusing and physically assaulting him. According to the complainant, the suspects insisted he should stop the work because it was being done against the instructions of “the sahib.”
The report further alleged that four or five armed individuals pointed pistols at him. He claimed he was subsequently dragged into a room inside the petrol pump, held in illegal confinement, and subjected to further beating until police arrived at the scene and secured his release.
The FIR listed multiple charges against Farhan Ghani and four named suspects, including rioting (Sections 147, 148, 149), obstructing a public servant (Section 186), attempted murder (Section 324), assault (Section 337A), wrongful confinement (Section 342), use of criminal force to deter a public servant (Section 353), theft (Section 379), and criminal intimidation (Section 506B) of the Pakistan Penal Code. These were coupled with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, which prescribes punishment for acts considered terrorism.
Following the registration of the case, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani addressed the development on social media platform X. He acknowledged that an FIR had been filed, explaining that his brother and others had a “dispute” with someone who exercised their legal right to approach the police. He confirmed that Farhan and his associates would surrender before the authorities and face the allegations in court.
In a later video statement, Saeed Ghani reiterated that the matter was purely legal. He said the FIR had been registered, Farhan had turned himself in willingly, and the issue would be pursued through lawful means.
“This is not an issue for party workers to take to heart,” he said, adding that the matter would be resolved in court. The minister expressed gratitude to supporters for their messages and insisted that innocence would be proven legally.
