Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to be observed on September 6

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Sunday that the crescent moon of Rabi ul Awal was not sighted, and Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) will be celebrated across Pakistan on September 6.

The announcement was made by Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad following the main session in Karachi, which was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Meteorological Department. Zonal meetings were also held simultaneously in Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to gather testimony, but no credible evidence of moon sighting was received.

Eid Milad un Nabi is observed each year on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal with great reverence, and the government declares a national holiday to mark the occasion.

Earlier, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) had forecasted that the new moon would be born on the morning of August 23 and would be visible by the evening of August 24 if weather conditions allowed. It noted that coastal regions had a favorable time gap between sunset and moonset, improving the chances of sighting.

Despite this, the committee confirmed that no sighting was reported, leading to the declaration that the holy occasion will fall on September 6.