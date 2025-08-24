Pujara retires from cricket after 13-year international career

Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, bringing down the curtain on a career that spanned more than a decade and made him one of the most dependable Test batsmen of his era.

The 37-year-old represented India in 103 Tests and five ODIs, amassing 7,195 Test runs at an average of 43.60. He last played for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 and quickly established himself as a specialist in the longest format, renowned for his patience and discipline in an age dominated by limited-overs cricket.

Reflecting on his journey, Pujara said wearing the Indian jersey had been an honour beyond words. “All good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket,” he wrote in a farewell message.

He recalled his beginnings in Rajkot, where as a young boy he dreamed of representing India. “Little did I know this game would give me so much — invaluable opportunities, experiences, love, and above all the privilege of playing for my state and my country,” he said.

Known for his mental toughness, Pujara often attributed his longevity to strict routines, yoga, and meditation that helped him stay focused amid the pressures of international cricket.

As a rare five-day specialist, Pujara leaves behind a legacy as one of India’s most resilient Test cricketers, remembered for his ability to anchor innings and wear down opposition attacks in some of the game’s toughest battles.