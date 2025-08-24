PM directs stepped up rescue operations in Ghizer ahead of upcoming rain spells

Premier Shehbaz directs NDMA and the district administration to continue rescue operations in GLOF-hit area of GB

Directs NDMA to stay in contact with PDMAs regarding flood situation in Guddu, Sukkur, Ganda Singh Wala, and other areas near Indus and Sutlej rivers

Highlights it is a national duty to assist those affected by recent rains and floods, saying efforts will be made to begin their rehabilitation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has issued special directives regarding the flood situation in Ghizer area of Gilgit-Baltistan, caused by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), emphasizing the need for intensifying the relief activities in wake of two upcoming rain spells, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The Prime Minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the district administration to continue rescue operations in Ghizer, asking the authorities to step up relief activities in wake of upcoming two spells of rain to move local residents to safer places, according to a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday.

He appreciated the efforts of rescue teams and local volunteers for their prompt actions to evacuate residents to safer places in response to the flood threat.

The Prime Minister also instructed all relevant authorities to remain fully prepared for relief operations in low-lying regions across the country in wake of the forecast of further flooding in the coming days.

He announced a national campaign will be launched to prevent construction near rivers, streams, and natural watercourses.

The Prime Minister highlighted that it is a national duty to assist those who are affected by recent rains and floods. He said after rescuing and supporting the affected individuals, efforts will be made to begin their rehabilitation.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of ensuring medical aid and relief supplies for all victims and ensuring their timely delivery.

The Prime Minister directed the NDMA to stay in contact with provincial disaster management authorities regarding the flood situation in Guddu, Sukkur, Ganda Singh Wala, and other areas near the Indus and Sutlej rivers.

PM Shehbaz appreciated Ghizer’s resident, Wasiyat Khan, for risking his life and informing residents about the flood in advance, which helped prevent loss of life.

A day earlier, Premier Shehbaz announced a nationwide campaign to prevent construction around rivers, streams, and natural water channels.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review relief efforts following recent torrential rains and floods, he directed the Ministry of Water Resources to extend full support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in restoring water supply systems in the affected areas.

The prime minister emphasized that assisting those impacted by the rains and floods is a national responsibility. He said rehabilitation efforts will commence following the completion of rescue and relief operations. He also instructed relevant federal ministers and secretaries to visit areas where relief activities are currently underway.

Shehbaz Sharif further directed authorities to issue early warnings to communities at risk from two anticipated weather spells. He called for strict monitoring of the lake formed by debris after last night’s glacier burst in Gilgit-Baltistan, stressing the importance of ensuring the safe evacuation of residents from potentially affected regions.