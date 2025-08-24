Pakistani runners make mark at Seychelles Nature Trail Challenge 2025

SEYCHELLES: Pakistani athletes delivered a standout performance at the Seychelles Nature Trail Challenge 2025, conquering one of the region’s toughest mountain races and gaining international recognition for their achievements.
Waqar Ahmed from Chitral stole the spotlight by winning the 22-kilometre race in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 30 seconds, setting a new course record. Close behind him, Islamabad’s Umer Zaman claimed second place with a time of 2:14. Fellow countryman Muzammil Shahzad also impressed, finishing fourth overall and rounding off a strong showing for Pakistan’s men.
The women’s field saw Lahore’s Anum Uzair emerge as the fastest Pakistani female with a time of 4:24, followed by Islamabad’s Neelab Kayani. Zaira Syed completed the challenging course as well, earning admiration for her determination and endurance.
In all, nine Pakistani athletes participated in the event, including journalists who braved the steep trails of Mahé Island. Geo’s Deputy Sports Editor Faizan Lakhani and journalist Raja Mohsin Ejaz both successfully completed the demanding run, marking their debut on the international trail-running circuit.
The team’s performance drew praise back home, with Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar congratulating the athletes and describing their achievements as a source of national pride. He highlighted Waqar Ahmed and Umer Zaman’s podium finishes and lauded the women participants for showcasing Pakistan’s resilience on a global platform.
Organisers were also commended for staging a well-run competition. The Seychelles Tourism Department, along with event partner Vagatales, earned recognition for their arrangements and support to visiting athletes.
For Pakistan, the challenge was more than a race—it was a testament to grit, stamina, and perseverance, carrying the country’s flag across the rugged trails of the Indian Ocean nation.
