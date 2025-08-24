Pakistan Railways unveils plan for Karachi-Lahore bullet train by 2030

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced an ambitious bullet train project linking Karachi and Lahore, cutting travel time from nearly 20 hours to just five by the end of the decade.
Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi said the 1,215-kilometre line, part of the \$6.8 billion ML-1 upgrade under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will run at speeds of up to 250 km/h with major stops in Hyderabad, Multan, and Sahiwal. Backed by Chinese expertise through the China Railway Construction Corporation, the project will feature double tracks, rebuilt bridges, and advanced signalling systems.
Abbasi hailed the initiative as a visionary step to transform connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and generate thousands of jobs. “With Chinese technical backing, we are reinforcing the backbone of this nation,” he said. The project is expected to raise Pakistan’s rail freight share from 4% to 20% by 2030, significantly reducing reliance on costly road transport and cutting billions in fuel imports.
The development comes as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has already approved a separate Lahore–Rawalpindi bullet train project, promising a travel time of just 2.5 hours. Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank is preparing to support a \$2 billion upgrade of the Karachi–Rohri rail corridor, crucial for transporting copper ore from the Reko Diq mine. A consortium deal is expected later this month.
In parallel, Pakistan Railways has rolled out a nationwide digitisation programme. Planned upgrades include computerised interlocking at major junctions, a digital microwave radio system on the Karachi–Lahore line, and Push-to-Talk digital networks to enhance safety and coordination.
Officials say the combined initiatives signal a new era for Pakistan’s railways, reshaping travel and trade while placing the country on track toward modern high-speed rail infrastructure.
