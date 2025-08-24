Naqvi distances himself from Babar, Rizwan’s Asia Cup omission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has clarified that he played no part in the exclusion of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the national squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Naqvi stressed that team selection is the sole responsibility of the selection committee and advisory body. “I do not have even a one per cent role in selecting or dropping anyone,” he said. “The selection committee holds lengthy meetings and makes decisions on merit. I have full faith in their professionalism.”

Babar and Rizwan, who have been central to Pakistan’s white-ball setup since 2021, have not featured in T20 internationals since December 2024 and were overlooked as selectors shifted focus towards grooming younger talent ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. Their omission has sparked strong criticism from fans and debate among pundits.

Naqvi said the board’s priority was to polish the available talent and create greater competition within the squad. “By the will of Almighty Allah, our effort is to explore and back new talent so that the competition grows,” he added.

On Rizwan’s captaincy future, Naqvi explained that the decision would rest with selectors. Rizwan, appointed ODI captain in October 2024, began with impressive series wins against Australia and South Africa but Pakistan’s form slumped with a group-stage Champions Trophy exit at home followed by losses to New Zealand and West Indies.

Naqvi confirmed that head coach Mike Hesson had submitted his report after the West Indies series and that it would be reviewed before selectors decide on Rizwan’s leadership role.

He also addressed the absence of Category A contracts in the newly announced central contracts, linking it to underwhelming performances. “It was decided on the basis of results,” he said, underscoring that accountability would continue to guide board decisions.