Sydney Sweeney Slammed for Defending Bathwater Soap Collab

Sydney Sweeney has once again found herself at the center of controversy — this time over her defense of a now-infamous limited-edition product: a bar soap made with her actual bathwater.

The Euphoria actress collaborated with men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch to launch the unusual item last month, which sold out almost instantly despite widespread online outrage. The limited run was promoted as containing water from Sweeney’s own bath — a detail that sparked everything from confusion to disgust across social media.

Sweeney Defends Soap, Cites Jacob Elordi Precedent

In a ne interview published by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Sweeney addressed the backlash for the first time — and pointed to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi as part of her justification.

Referencing the popularity of a 2024 candle called “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater,” Sweeney noted that fans had embraced the Elordi-themed product, which was inspired by a scene in the film Saltburn. Unlike Sweeney’s soap, however, Elordi was not involved in the production or marketing of that candle — and it didn’t contain any actual bathwater.

“They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” Sweeney said. “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting.”

Fans Call Out Sweeney for Involving Elordi

Sweeney’s remarks sparked an immediate reaction on social media, where fans accused her of “throwing Elordi under the bus” and deflecting criticism by referencing a completely unrelated product.

“Alienating your female fanbase and dragging your friend into it is wild,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Others emphasized the difference in context: while Sweeney actively co-created and sold the soap, Elordi had no connection to the candle that bore his name.

“Jacob Elordi wasn’t selling his bathwater. A company made a candle referencing him — without his involvement,” another fan pointed out. “Those are not the same, sis.”

Double Standards or Just Bad PR?

While many criticized Sweeney’s comments, some supporters argued she raised a fair point about gendered double standards in celebrity marketing.

“The double standard is real,” one fan tweeted. “People praise quirky male branding, but shame women for doing the same thing.”

Still, others noted that Sweeney’s soap concept, which deliberately pushed the boundary of what’s acceptable in celebrity merch, was bound to draw backlash — regardless of gender.

Not Her First PR Firestorm

This isn’t the first time Sydney Sweeney has drawn criticism in recent weeks. She was also embroiled in controversy over an American Eagle denim campaign, which some accused of promoting racialized beauty standards by celebrating whiteness and thinness under the tagline “great genes.”

Sweeney did not comment on the denim campaign during her Wall Street Journal interview.

Soap Sold Out — But the Drama Continues

Despite the uproar, Sweeney’s bathwater soap quickly sold out — proving that controversy still sells, especially in the influencer-driven world of celebrity branding. The debate over her remarks — and whether her comparison to Jacob Elordi was fair — continues to dominate online discussions.

As she walks the fine line between bold marketing moves and public backlash, one thing is clear: Sydney Sweeney remains one of the most talked-about figures in Hollywood today.