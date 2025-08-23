Remarkable improvement in the performance of Islamic Banking

By: Dr Muhammad Tayyab Khan Singhanvi

The system of Islamic banking is experiencing rapid growth across the globe, primarily due to its provision of financial services based on Islamic principles. The success and improved performance of Islamic banking have significantly increased public trust, which, in turn, is a major factor behind its rising popularity.

Over the past two decades, Islamic banking has witnessed notable progress. Its enhanced performance has not only created new avenues for investment but also fostered growing public confidence. At this point it will be useful to explore the foundational principles of Islamic banking, its performance trajectory, the evolution of public trust, and the future prospects of this system.

Islamic banking is founded on the principles of the Qur’an and Sunnah. This system prohibits interest (riba) and emphasizes justice, transparency, and partnership in financial transactions. Islamic banks offer a variety of financial products such as Mudarabah, Musharakah, Murabaha, and leasing. These products are not solely profit-driven; they are also intended to contribute to social development. The improvement in Islamic banking’s performance began in the 1980s when the concept was first put into practical implementation. In recent years, there has been a remarkable increase in profit margins, investment volumes, and the number of clients served by Islamic banks. International financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank have affirmed that the Islamic banking model has played a vital role in the economic development of emerging economies.

Through investments across various sectors, Islamic banks have not only stabilized their financial standing but have also taken significant steps toward social progress. For example, by investing in projects related to health, education, and infrastructure, Islamic banks have made genuine efforts to improve the quality of life for their clients.

The increasing popularity of the Islamic banking model is strong evidence that people desire a financial system that aligns with their ethical and religious values. These characteristics of Islamic banking not only assure financial benefit but also contribute significantly to social development. Thus, Islamic banking has emerged as a model that ensures not only economic growth but also guarantees social justice and transparency.

One of the key drivers behind the success of Islamic banking is the growing trust of the public. As people observed that Islamic banks adhere strictly to their foundational principles, their confidence deepened further. Clients of Islamic banks often feel reassured that their funds are being used for socially beneficial purposes, aligning with their religious convictions. It is worth noting that Islamic banks’ commitment to transparency and justice has earned them a distinct reputation when compared to conventional banks. In the public eye, Islamic banks are perceived as more honest and accountable in financial dealings, which has significantly contributed to their increasing popularity.

Despite this impressive progress, Islamic banking still faces a number of challenges. Firstly, due to the relatively small demographic presence of Muslims in the global financial system, the expansion of Islamic banking has remained somewhat limited. Additionally, Islamic banks need to adopt modern technologies and innovative models in order to remain competitive in the global marketplace. Another pressing challenge is the complexity of Islamic banking products, which at times prevents clients from fully understanding their benefits. This lack of clarity has become a significant concern that must be addressed by the industry.

Nevertheless, the future of Islamic banking appears promising. Globally, there is a growing inclination towards Islamic finance, with many countries actively exploring the adoption of Islamic banking models. The industry’s global valuation is increasing at a rapid pace, with projections indicating continued growth. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as FinTech and Blockchain has the potential to significantly enhance Islamic banking products. By leveraging these modern tools, Islamic banks can offer more efficient and reliable services to their clients, thereby strengthening public trust even further.

The notable improvement in the performance of Islamic banking has substantially bolstered public confidence. Built upon the core values of transparency, justice, and adherence to religious principles, Islamic banking stands as a distinctive alternative to conventional finance. While challenges persist, the future remains bright. It is imperative for Islamic banks to remain steadfast in their principles while embracing the demands of the modern era.

The writer is a freelance columnist.