PTI to issue notices to ‘absent’ office-bearers, ticket-holders from Imran’s bail hearing

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to issue notices to all those office-bearers and party ticket holders who were absent during the hearing of PTI’s founder Imran Khan bail petition.

According to the details, PTI Punjab Chief Organizer Aliya Hamza issued these notices in which she asked the office-bearers and ticket-holders to explain the reason of their absence within 24 hours.

The PTI’s founder Imran Khan directed them to hold a protest outside the Adyala Jail and the Supreme Court of Pakistan on August 21 during the hearing of the bail petition.

The office-bearers and ticket-holders were warned of strict action as per rules and regulations in case they do not submit their reply within the given time.