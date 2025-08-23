NATIONAL

PTI to issue notices to ‘absent’ office-bearers, ticket-holders from Imran’s bail hearing

By Staff Correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to issue notices to all those office-bearers and party ticket holders who were absent during the hearing of PTI’s founder Imran Khan bail petition.

According to the details, PTI Punjab Chief Organizer Aliya Hamza issued these notices in which she asked the office-bearers and ticket-holders to explain the reason of their absence within 24 hours.

The PTI’s founder Imran Khan directed them to hold a protest outside the Adyala Jail and the Supreme Court of Pakistan on August 21 during the hearing of the bail petition.

The office-bearers and ticket-holders were warned of strict action as per rules and regulations in case they do not submit their reply within the given time.

Previous article
Constitutional petition lands in SHC seeking removal of Sindh Governor
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Maria B Summoned by Cyber Investigation Agency Over Alleged Propaganda Against...

Renowned fashion designer Maria B has been summoned by the National Counter Terrorism Authority’s Cyber Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore following a complaint accusing...

CSS 2025 Written Examination Results Announced by FPSC – Check Here

King Charles and Prince Andrew Have Tense Confrontation at Balmoral Amid Deepening Royal Rift

Buckingham Palace givers important update on Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.