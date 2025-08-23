Monsoon system weakens, new rainfall expected from August 27

KARACHI: Karachi’s weather is expected to remain relatively pleasant in the coming days as the monsoon system that caused heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds over the past three days begins to weaken. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the monsoon system will dissipate by Friday, with no further heavy rainfall expected. However, skies may remain overcast on Saturday, with partly cloudy conditions expected on Sunday and Monday.

On Thursday afternoon, moderate showers were recorded across several parts of the city, including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, before spreading to Orangi Town, North Karachi, University Road, Saddar, Clifton, DHA, and surrounding areas. Gulshan-e-Hadeed recorded the highest rainfall at 18mm, followed by 7mm in Surjani and North Karachi. Other areas also saw varying amounts of rainfall.

While the monsoon system is weakening, the weather in Karachi is expected to stay comfortable for the next few days.