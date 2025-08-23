Maria B Summoned by Cyber Investigation Agency Over Alleged Propaganda Against Transgender Community

Renowned fashion designer Maria B has been summoned by the National Counter Terrorism Authority’s Cyber Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore following a complaint accusing her of spreading propaganda against the transgender community.

According to the official notice, Maria B is required to appear before the NCCIA on August 26 to address allegations stemming from a video she shared online. The clip purportedly showed a private transgender gathering in Lahore and went viral on social media, prompting strong backlash.

Authorities have warned that non-compliance with the summons will be treated as a waiver of her right to present a defence.

🎥 Controversial Video and Public Reaction

The controversy began when Maria B uploaded a video that she claimed depicted inappropriate and indecent acts at a private party allegedly involving members of the transgender community. The post ignited a storm of criticism and concern over privacy violations and potential incitement.

In the aftermath, Lahore police launched an inquiry, filed a case, and took five individuals into custody. However, a duty magistrate ordered their release on Sunday, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. Lahore police have since announced their intention to appeal the decision in sessions court.

⚖️ Backlash and Legal Ramifications

Maria B’s actions have drawn sharp criticism from transgender rights groups, feminist advocates, and civil society members. Critics claim that her video — shared without context or verification — triggered police raids and targeted harassment of transgender individuals in their homes.

Several individuals were allegedly detained or intimidated, leading to widespread concern over the misuse of cyber platforms to incite discrimination.

📣 Maria B Responds

In a statement posted to Instagram, Maria B defended her actions, insisting she was being targeted for “exposing a unislamic transgender agenda.” She urged law enforcement to pursue the organisers of the event, not its participants, and accused critics of attempting to silence her under the guise of social justice.

Her remarks have further fueled debate, with some supporting her stance and others accusing her of endangering lives and spreading disinformation.

🔍 NCCIA Investigation Underway

The Cyber Investigation Agency of NACTA is now probing the matter to determine whether Maria B’s post constitutes cyber harassment, hate speech, or a breach of privacy laws under Pakistan’s PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act).

Human rights lawyers and digital freedom watchdogs have urged authorities to handle the case with sensitivity, balancing freedom of expression with the need to protect vulnerable communities.

📌 What’s Next?