Cybercrime agency arrests journalist Khalid Jamil

ISLAMABAD: Journalist Khalid Jamil was arrested by the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) at his residence in Islamabad’s Media Town on Friday. The NCCIA confirmed the arrest, stating that it was made after the completion of official procedures, though further details are yet to be released.

Sources revealed that a case had been registered against Jamil earlier this year, but did not provide specifics. His arrest began circulating on social media late Friday, with journalist Asad Ali Toor posting on X, claiming that Jamil had been picked up by officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NCCIA. Lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudry, who represents Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, shared a video of the incident, claiming that Jamil was taken from his home without a warrant at 6:36 pm, and no FIR or warrant was presented at the time.

This is not Jamil’s first clash with authorities. In September 2023, he was arrested by FIA over allegations of spreading anti-state narratives on social media. An FIR was filed under Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code, accusing him of sharing “intimidating” posts on X. He was released on bail a week later.

Currently unaffiliated with any news organization, Jamil runs a YouTube channel and regularly appears as a political analyst on television, often commenting on human rights issues and political repression.