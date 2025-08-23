CSS 2025 Written Examination Results Announced by FPSC – Check Here

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has officially declared the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2025 written examination, revealing a rigorous competition with only 2.77% of candidates qualifying for the next phase.

Out of 18,139 applicants, a total of 12,792 candidates appeared in the competitive exam. Of those, only 354 candidates managed to pass the written portion—underscoring the challenging nature of one of Pakistan’s most prestigious civil service examinations.

🏆 Top Position Holders of CSS 2025

The FPSC also revealed the top position holder and leading names in this year’s results:

Hisham Tanvir (Roll No. 000157) — 1st Position Imama Khan (000163) Noman Babar (000304) Obaid Ullah (000310) Rizwan Alam (000325) Ahmad Hamza (000465) Aqsa Majeed (000490) Esha Iftikhar (000533) Hadiya Amjad (000547) Iram Bilal (000577)

These top scorers have now qualified for the next stage of the CSS selection process, which includes the psychological assessment and viva voce (interview).

📝 Full List of Successful Candidates

The list of 354 successful candidates includes:

Sameer Qamar (000734)

Sheraz Aslam (000756)

Syed Arqam Ali (000766)

Aqsa Siraj (000812)

Asma Rehman (000816)

Fahad Latif (000831)

Muhammad Abuzar Ghafari (000863)

Sheryar Ahmed Khan (001165)

Ali Naqi (001249)

Asim Nowriz (001308)

Ayesha Saleem (001328)

Bilal Hassan (001341)

Farah Nosheen (001368)

Fatima Saleem (001380)

Hafiza Zahra Sarfraz (001406)

Ihsan Elahi (001456)

Iqra Saeed (001469)

Ishaa Akbar (001479)

Mashal Noreen Hashmi (001552)

Muhammad Awais Khalid (001614)

Muhammad Bilal Khalid (001619)

Muhammad Hamza Mudassar (001630)

Muhammad Junaid (001645)

Nimra Tariq (001744)

Saira Bano (001802)

Sajal Fatima (001804)

Samreen Razzaq (001815)

Sawera Liaqat (001832)

Yusra Tariq (001936)

Aiman Ashraf (002074)

Other notable names include:

Mehruba Raees (002347)

Moazam Ali (002360)

Muhammad Abdul Haseeb Wahla (002371)

Nimra Waris (002441)

Shafia (002510)

Uswa Khalid Mehmood (002563)

Jevan (002614)

Khem Chand (002619)

Bakhtawar Narejo (002840)

Fahad Shabir (002873)

🔍 CSS 2025 Results – How to Check

Candidates can check the complete CSS 2025 written result and their individual status by visiting direct result link HERE.

📊 Summary of CSS 2025 Written Examination

Category Count Candidates Applied 18,139 Candidates Appeared 12,792 Candidates Passed 354 Passing Percentage 2.77%

🎯 What’s Next for Successful Candidates?

Those who passed the written exam will now move on to the next phase, which includes:

Medical Examination

Psychological Assessment

Final Interview (Viva Voce)

Only after clearing all stages will candidates be allocated to occupational groups such as PAS, PSP, FSP, IRS, and others under the Government of Pakistan.