Court grants five-day physical remand of Imran Khan’s nephew

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday granted a five-day physical remand of Sher Shah, a nephew of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, to the police in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC judge Mazhar Ali Gill heard the case. The police had requested a 30-day physical remand of the suspect.

The investigation officer (IO) in the case told the court that Sher Shah was involved in the attack on the Jinnah House since he was present at the site at the time of the attack along with Hassan Niazi. “There exists footage in which the suspect could be seen amongst the crowd, which had gathered at the Jinnah House on May 9,” he added.

DSP Javed Asif, on the occasion, played in the courtroom a video in which Sher could be seen inciting the PTI workers and supporters to vandalize and burn the House.

The IO further said that the suspect still had to undergo a photogrammetric test. “Apart from that, his social media account also has to be scrutinized.”

Salman Akram Raja, Sher’s lawyer, who gave arguments on the occasion, said that the police were harassing Imran Khan’s family members.

“My client has been implicated in a false case. Only yesterday, Sher was not wanted by the police in any case. He had come to court yesterday to show solidarity with his brother, who is already in police custody, when he was arrested while he was on his way back home.”

What else, the counsel went on to say, could be the proof of Sher’s innocence that he was arrested 27 months after the May 9 incident. He prayed to the court to acquit his client in the case.