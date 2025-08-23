Constitutional petition lands in SHC seeking removal of Sindh Governor

KARACHI: A constitutional petition has been filed in Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking removal of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

A lawyer and former judge of the Sindh High Court filed the petition in the court on Saturday. Advocate Ahmed Ali Gabol has made the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister respondents in the petition.

In the petition, immediate dismissal of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has been requested. According to text of the petition, the Governor of Sindh has violated the constitutional oath of impartiality. The Governor has promoted politics on linguistic grounds, the text of the petition said.

The Governor sat with the MQM leadership and talked about provincial ethnic divisions. The Governor made speeches at the Governor House and other places, the petitioner said, adding the Governor has talked about separating Karachi from Sindh.

An attempt was made to create linguistic hatred by using Urdu speakers as a basis, the plea said and added this behaviour of the governor is against Articles 4, 25, 32 of the Constitution. These articles are a guarantee of equality and provincial harmony. Supreme Court decisions also prevent the use of state office for any political agenda.

The lawyer requested the President of Pakistan to remove the governor under Article 101(3). This office should be made a symbol of federal unity and provincial harmony, the petitioner prayed.