Boy rescued from dangerous road stunt

ISLAMABAD: A young boy narrowly avoided a potentially deadly accident on Srinagar Highway between G-9 and G-10 on Thursday after being seen hanging dangerously out of a moving car window. The child, believed to be around five or six years old, was suspended outside the vehicle, with only his legs inside, when he lost his balance and almost fell onto the road.

An eyewitness, a woman named Amna, witnessed the incident and reported that a quick-thinking passenger grabbed the boy by the shirt and pulled him back inside the car. The vehicle slowed down, stopped at the side of the road, and the driver assisted the child in standing safely. Fortunately, the boy was unharmed.

A representative from the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) stated that such reckless behavior is a criminal offense under Pakistani law. Offenders can be prosecuted under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including Sections 279 (rash driving), 189 (negligent conduct), 337-G (endangering life), and 427 (causing damage). The official warned that such dangerous stunts, especially during festivals like Independence Day and Eid, are common and can easily result in tragic accidents.

Medical experts also cautioned against such practices. Dr. Rehmana Waris, a pediatric specialist at PIMS, emphasized that even minor accidents can be fatal for children who are not secured in car seats. “A car seat or restraint is not a luxury; it is a lifeline,” she stated.

Earlier this year, the ITP took action against a woman for driving recklessly and hitting a traffic officer at a toll plaza, highlighting the severe risks of road negligence.