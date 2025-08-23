Blind billing

I recently received a bill that didn’t even mention how many units I used. Just a big amount at the end with no explanation. How is this acceptable in 2025? Why is there no standardised system where people can access their consumption history, or at least confirm if what they’re being charged matches their actual usage? It feels like we are being blindfolded and told to pay up, no questions allowed. And worse still, no one from the government or power sector even addresses this widespread frustration.

Do we, the people, not matter? Why is there no real framework to check and audit the performance of DISCOs regularly? Shouldn’t there be public evaluations released every year? What’s their efficiency rate, how much electricity did they distribute, how much was lost, and what was billed? These are not just technical questions, they directly affect our pockets. But right now, we get no clarity, just a bill. If citizens are expected to pay honestly, then the system should be honest in return. Sadly, it feels like we’re living in a country where billing is arbitrary, and justice is optional. How long must we suffer in silence?

MASHAL

RAWALPINDI