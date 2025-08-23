Aleema Khan stays defiant against govt’s ‘pressure tactics’

LAHORE: As the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has approved physical remands for Shahrez Khan and Shershah Khan, nephews of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in connection with the May 9, 2023, riots, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan on Saturday stood her ground and condemned the arrests of her sons, terming it as an attempt to intimidate her family and the party.

Aleem’s son Shahrez, arrested on August 21, was sent on an eight-day physical remand, while his younger brother Shershah, detained the following day, was remanded for five days. The arrests, linked to the violent protests that erupted after Imran Khan’s arrest, have sparked controversy, with PTI alleging political victimization.

Speaking to the media, Aleema stated, “If they think that they will pressure us by kidnapping my children, then it is their mistake. The only crime of Shahrez and Shershah is that they are Imran Khan’s nephews. We will not be pressured.”

She further claimed that her elder son, Shahrez, was taken from their Lahore residence by armed men in plainclothes, who assaulted staff and harassed her daughter-in-law in front of her grandchildren. Shershah was detained while returning from a court hearing related to his brother’s case.

Aleema Khan also addressed rumors of her own impending arrest, noting that warrants had already been issued against her. “If they arrest me, they will pressure themselves. Cracks are forming between them,” she asserted, suggesting internal discord among the authorities.

She vowed to continue delivering Imran Khan’s message, stating, “In every FIR, it is written that I bring Imran Khan’s message. We will absolutely be his voice.”

The arrests follow the Supreme Court’s decision on August 21 to grant bail to Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 riots, during which PTI supporters vandalized military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander’s residence).

Lahore Police claim Shahrez and Shershah were involved in the Jinnah House attack, with Shahrez named in supplementary statements filed in September 2023. The police sought a 30-day remand for Shahrez to recover evidence, but ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul approved only eight days. Shershah’s five-day remand was granted on similar grounds.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who represented Shahrez in court, argued that Shahrez was in Chitral, not in Lahore, during the May 9 riots and had no political involvement with PTI.

“This is a message to the nation that there is no law in this country,” he added. Raja told reporters, calling the arrests a “well-thought-out conspiracy” in response to Imran Khan’s recent bail victories.

In contrast, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry defended the arrests, stating, “You can say the police arrested them late, but you cannot say their cases were fake. Both were present at Jinnah House on May 9.”

He added that the delay was due to the time required to gather evidence and maintained that the accused would receive relief if no evidence was found.

The arrests have intensified tensions between PTI and the government, with the party accusing authorities of orchestrating a crackdown to weaken its political base ahead of by-elections. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan condemned the detentions, stating, “By arresting Imran Khan’s family members, the government is deliberately creating political tension.”