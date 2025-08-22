When the wells ran dry

In the picturesque valley of Namal, nestled in Punjab’s Mianwali district, a small village named Dhibba Karsial embodied simplicity and sincerity till the 1980s. The village relied on three wells, which were the lifeblood of the community.

Women would fetch water in pitchers, one balanced on their head and the other on their side, a labour-intensive task that was made bearable by the beauty of life in many other domains.

As they fetched water, the women would engage in lively conversations, sharing laughter and good-natured gossip that strengthened social bonds, fostered empathy, and conveyed love silently. The arrival of hand pumps brought a change, as some households gained access to piped water, while others visited these homes to collect water, building relationships and deepening connections.

However, the pace of progress soon disrupted the social bonding. With water motors installed in every home, the need to visit the neighbours vanished, while the wells had already been abandoned. The conversations, connections and sincerity that once thrived began to fade with time.

Today, the same village, the same people and the same land exist, but the emotions have evaporated. Love seems to have been confined to memories, sincerity has become a relic of the past, and materialism has taken root. Once, empty water pitchers coexisted with full hearts; now homes have an abundance of water, but relationships are parched. This is not the story of Dhibba Karsial alone.

MUHAMMAD IQBAL AWAN

MIANWALI