UK pledges £1.3m relief to aid Pakistan’s flood-hit communities

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom has announced £1.33 million in humanitarian aid to help Pakistan cope with the destruction caused by this year’s monsoon season.

The assistance, unveiled on Friday, will reach more than 223,000 people in seven flood-affected districts of Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to officials, the package covers immediate relief and recovery measures. It includes dry food distributions, search and rescue deployments, mobile medical camps, repairs to drinking water systems, rehabilitation of irrigation channels, and support for agriculture and livelihoods in devastated areas.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said the UK is working closely with Pakistan’s authorities to ensure communities get swift relief. “Through UK-funded programmes, vital assistance is reaching communities affected by flooding and landslides. The UK remains committed to strengthening Pakistan’s disaster response and resilience,” she said.

The UK government confirmed that 2,400 local volunteers have already been trained in search and rescue operations across vulnerable districts. Twenty-five of them from Charsadda are assisting Rescue 1122 in Buner, helping trace missing people and evacuate families trapped under rubble.

In districts where health infrastructure has collapsed, mobile medical camps are being deployed to keep basic healthcare accessible. Displaced families are receiving temporary shelters, non-food items, food supplies and dignity kits for women.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is working with relief organisations in Swat and Buner to coordinate aid distribution.

The UK’s contribution is not limited to short-term support. Under its Subnational Governance programme—run through the UN Development Programme—the UK has been helping Sindh’s government build disaster preparedness capacity.

Piloted in Thatta, Naushero Feroz and Jamshoro, the programme has already prompted Sindh to allocate resources for strengthening Disaster Risk Reduction Wings at both provincial and district levels.

A new preparedness dashboard has also been developed for the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). The digital tool integrates district-level data—from safe shelter locations to medical stockpiles and emergency equipment—allowing for quicker, better-coordinated responses during future emergencies.

On social media, High Commissioner Marriott praised the volunteers trained with UK backing. “Meet the brave heroes of Search and Rescue, saving lives and supporting rescue operations in KP. With UK support, 2,400 community volunteers were trained across Pakistan’s vulnerable districts. At this crucial time, we need them more than ever,” she wrote.

The UK has long been one of Pakistan’s leading humanitarian partners, particularly during flood disasters.