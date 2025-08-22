UK pledges £1.33m for monsoon relief in Pakistan

The United Kingdom has announced £1.33 million in humanitarian aid to assist Pakistan’s ongoing response to the 2025 monsoon season. The funding will address the immediate and early recovery needs caused by heavy rains, flooding, and landslides that have affected various regions.

According to the British High Commission in Islamabad, the aid will support emergency measures, including food rations, search and rescue operations, mobile medical camps, and the rehabilitation of drinking water systems and irrigation channels. This initiative is aimed at providing relief to over 223,000 people across seven flood-hit districts in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott emphasized that UK-funded programs are working in coordination with local authorities to provide vital assistance to those affected by the floods. She highlighted the UK’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s disaster response capabilities.

As part of the efforts, 2,400 community volunteers have been trained to conduct search and rescue operations in vulnerable areas. Additionally, mobile medical camps are being set up in regions where health facilities have been damaged by the floods.

In addition to the immediate relief, the UK is supporting disaster preparedness initiatives in Sindh through its Subnational Governance Programme. This includes the establishment of Disaster Risk Reduction Wings at the provincial and district levels and the development of a disaster preparedness dashboard for improved coordination during emergencies.