Street legend

Despite not being a national sport, cricket is enjoyed by almost everyone in Pakistan. Every aspiring cricketer dreams of being a part of the national team. Sindh is rich in talent but only a few have managed to join the national team. The district of Ghotki — which currently struggles with law-and-order issues, inadequate health facilities, lack of higher education institutes and poor road infrastructure — has produced many such talents.

If you were a child or young in the 90s, you likely saw a phrase on the back of trucks while travelling the roads of Pakistan: “Kafeel Bhai Ghotki – all-rounder cricketer, right-arm and left-arm spin bowler.” This phrase became the hallmark of an entire era.

Although Kafeel Bhai never made it to the national cricket team and was never seen playing in any stadium, he achieved a level of fame on the streets that many big players could not attain. Kafeel Bhai was a rare cricketer who could bowl with both hands. His passion for cricket was evident, and although he travelled to Karachi in pursuit of his dream, luck was not on his side, and he returned to Ghotki.

In addition to being a cricket enthusiast, Kafeel Bhai was also an accomplished truck painter. His artworks featured images of Shaheen, horses, Madam Noor Jehan and Princess Diana. In 1992, a French art magazine published photographs of his art, leading to visits from art lovers in France who offered him French citizenship. However, he turned down their offer to remain in his homeland.

Today, Kafeel Bhai has become a folk character. He may not have made it to the national team, but his handwritten phrases brought laughter, amazement and inspiration to a generation, teaching them that dreams can be pursued not only in stadiums but also on the streets. “Kafeel Bhai Ghotki Wale” will always be remembered.

The government of Pakistan awards individuals who have made remarkable contributions in their fields. It is time for Pakistan to recognise Kafeel Bhai’s unique artistic work by announcing an award and a stipend for him. Once a famous painter, Kafeel Bhai is now living his remaining days in distress.

ALI SIKANDAR CHACHAR

GHOTKI