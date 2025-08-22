PTI decides on contesting as ECP announces schedule for by-polls to three Faisalabad slots

Party’s political committee emphasizes importance of ‘not leaving the field’ open for political opponents

ECP schedules by-elections to three Faisalabad constituencies—NA-96, NA-104, and PP-98—for Oct 5

ISLAMABAD:Unlike the previous announcement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to participate in the upcoming by-elections, following a majority vote in its political committee meeting, according to the party’s media wing.

The committee, tasked with strategizing the party’s political moves, emphasized the importance of “not leaving the field” open for political opponents, has decided on preparations for the by-elections in various constituencies.

The decision comes after PTI founding chairman Imran Khan delegated the authority to determine participation in the by-elections to the political committee.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court a day earlier, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed that Imran Khan has nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the opposition leader in the National Assembly and Azam Khan Swati for the Senate. Additionally, Khan has requested five names for the Punjab Assembly opposition leader, from which he will select one.

However, the political committee has yet to finalize the nomination for the opposition leader in the National Assembly. Sources indicate that the majority of the committee prefers a PTI representative for the role, leading to further consultations. A final decision is expected in a follow-up meeting scheduled for today.

Addressing broader political concerns, Raja responded to a question about a column by Sohail Warraich, stating he had not read it but emphasized Imran Khan’s call for an investigation into alleged election rigging. “When Imran Khan comes to know, his position will be clear that we want an investigation so that the truth comes out,” Raja said. “History always supports the truth. We know how and who rigged the elections and what is happening with the judiciary.”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the schedule for by-elections to three key constituencies of Faisalabad—NA-96, NA-104, and PP-98—with polling to be held on October 5.

The seats were declared vacant by the electoral watchdog following a ruling by the Faisalabad Anti-Terrorism Court, convicted PTI-affiliated MNAs in May 9 cases.

According to the ECP timeline, public notices will be issued by returning officers on August 26, followed by the filing of nomination papers from August 28 to 30. The provisional list of candidates will be released on August 30, with scrutiny completed by September 3. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers must be filed by September 8, and decisions will be announced by September 12. The updated candidate list will be published on September 13, withdrawals accepted until September 15, and the election symbols will be allotted on September 16.

The ECP has appointed key election officials, including Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Nadeem Nasir will serve as District Returning Officer (DRO), FWMC CEO Rauf Ahmed will oversee NA-96, PHA DG Dilawar Khan will oversee NA-104; and Muhammad Sarwar will supervise PP-98 as returning officers.