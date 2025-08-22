PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnership

Premier describes bond between the two countries as a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and development

Lauds China’s steadfast support in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development

Stresses desire to expand collaboration with China in trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialization, mines, and minerals

Underscores significance of CPEC for socio-economic development and regional connectivity, expressing satisfaction with the steady progress of CPEC Phase-II

Wang Yi reiterates China’s commitment to Pakistan, calling two nations as ‘ironclad friends’ and ‘all-weather strategic partners’

Commends Pakistan’s resolve in safeguarding sovereignty, pledging Beijing’s continued support to promote regional peace, development, and stability

Says friendship between China and Pakistan lasted for generations, is based on good faith, credibility

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with China, describing the bond between the two countries as a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and development.

He was speaking during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him at the Prime Minister House here, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Welcoming Wang Yi, the prime minister expressed deep appreciation for China’s steadfast support in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development. He lauded President Xi Jinping’s “visionary leadership” and recalled his productive meeting with the Chinese President during his visit to Beijing last year.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep appreciation for the leadership, government and the people of China, for their steadfast support to Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development.#PrimeMinister #Pakistan #China… pic.twitter.com/z4yHjKByiv — APP (@appcsocialmedia) August 21, 2025

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to his upcoming visit to Tianjin and Beijing, where he would attend the SCO Heads of State meeting and the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance and the World Anti-Fascist War. He added that he was keenly anticipating meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior Chinese leaders.

Highlighting the importance of economic cooperation, Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed Pakistan’s desire to expand collaboration with China in trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialization, mines, and minerals. He particularly underscored the significance of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and regional connectivity, expressing satisfaction with the steady progress of CPEC Phase-II.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Wang Yi, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House, earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/WUXwTzZwDf — APP (@appcsocialmedia) August 21, 2025

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his remarks, reaffirmed China’s commitment to Pakistan, describing the two nations as “ironclad friends” and “all-weather strategic partners.” He commended Pakistan’s resolve in safeguarding sovereignty and pledged Beijing’s continued support to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with China, describing the bond between the two countries as a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and development.

More… pic.twitter.com/Z73GkWTNg2 — APP (@appcsocialmedia) August 21, 2025

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and senior cabinet members.

President reaffirms Pakistan-China ‘Iron Brotherhood’ during interaction with Chinese FM

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed that Pakistan and China are iron brothers, time tested friends and all-weather strategic partners and friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, which enjoys unanimous public, political, and institutional support in Pakistan.

The President said this in a meeting with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister for Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi here at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong and Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong were also present during the meeting, a Presidency’s news release said.

The president thanked China for its consistent support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development, and its principled and just stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The President also conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives in the recent floods in Beijing and Gansu province of China.

President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan-China “Iron Brotherhood” in his meeting with Chinese FM Wang Yi, stressing CPEC’s strategic role, China’s support on Kashmir, and the strength of the all-weather partnership. pic.twitter.com/GEFj2DyVvY — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 21, 2025

The president recalled his visit to China earlier this year, during which he had successful meetings with President Xi Jinping and senior leadership of China. “The visit underscored my confidence in the steadfastness of the Pakistan-China iron brotherhood,” he added.

The president mentioned that during his previous tenure, he visited China 14 times to gain a deeper understanding of the development and progress of the country, which proved to be a precursor to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and Pakistan is planning to celebrate this important milestone in a befitting manner. He said both the countries can use this opportunity to pass on the finest traditions of Pakistan China friendship to our younger generations.

The President regarded CPEC, which is part of President Xi’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative, as having immense strategic significance for both Pakistan and China. He said CPEC is an important component to realize our joint vision of enhanced regional connectivity, economic integration, and a peaceful neighborhood.

Expressing his views, Mr. Wang Yi said that friendship between China and Pakistan has lasted for generations and is based on good faith, credibility, and strong all-weather strategic partnership.

He said President Xi Jinping’s vision is that Pakistan and China have a shared future, and work should be done to bring the two peoples closer to each other. He said China acknowledges Pakistan’s support to China at key junctures.

Matters relating to bilateral cooperation and regional security also came under discussion.

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives; Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control; Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman PPPP; Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA; Spokesperson to President, Murtaza Solangi; Secretary Foreign Affairs and Ambassador of Pakistan to China were also present during the meeting.