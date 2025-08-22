NATIONAL

Pakistan urges immediate action for UN humanitarian plan in Syria

By News Desk

NEW YORK: At UN Security Council, Pakistan has called for humanitarian support, political inclusivity and respect for Syria’s sovereignty.

Speaking during the UN Security Council briefing on the situation on Syria, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN
Ambassador Usman Jadoon said that over 16 million Syrians remain in need of humanitarian assistance. He said that it is deplorable
that children continue to face hunger and malnutrition on a staggering scale with access to safe water, health care and education is
collapsing.
He said urgent action is required to ensure adequate resources for the UN’s response plan to meet the humanitarian needs.

The Ambassador strongly condemned repeated Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty in Suweida, Daraa, Damascus, and the occupied
Syrian Golan, stressing that such acts are in clear violation of international law, the UN Charter and Security Council’s resolutions.

