Heavy rains hit daily wage earners in Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall has caused severe disruptions for daily wage earners across Karachi, leaving thousands of workers without income. With businesses affected and markets flooded, many laborers who depend on daily wages to support their families returned home without work on Tuesday.

A report by The Express Tribune revealed the struggles of the working class in the wake of the rain. Jamal Sehti, Patron-in-Chief of the All Karachi Traders Alliance, noted that business activities were heavily impacted in major areas like Liaquatabad, M.A. Jinnah Road, Saddar, Karimabad, Landhi, Korangi, and the Old City.

Although shops opened initially, waterlogging on main roads forced many shopkeepers to close early, as customers stayed away. Sehti emphasized that daily wage earners bore the brunt of the disruption, many of whom couldn’t find work, leading to a worsening of their financial situations if the rain continues.

Local residents shared their concerns. Sehar Tariq, a household goods vendor from Punjab Colony, explained that the rain prevented her from working, forcing her to borrow money from neighbors to feed her family. “We earn between Rs500 to Rs1,500 a day. Missing even one day’s work leads to debt,” she said.

Food delivery workers were also affected, with Adnan Ahmed, a rider, stating that restaurants remained closed due to the flooded streets, causing food delivery orders to drop significantly.

Haji Tasleem, a construction worker manager, highlighted that many of Karachi’s laborers come from other regions and are heavily reliant on the construction sector, which was also disrupted by the weather.