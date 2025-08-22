Chinese FM Wang Yi, Field Marshal Munir discuss regional security, counter-terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Islamabad on Friday morning, with regional security and counter-terrorism on the agenda, according to a statement released by the military’s media wing.

FM Wang Yi is in Islamabad on an official visit to attend the sixth Pakistan-Chin Strategic Dialogue on Thursday. The dialogue concluded with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and FM Wang Yi laying the foundation on issues like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2.0 and reaffirming commitment to strong bilateral ties.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement on COAS Munir’s meeting with the Chinese FM.

“Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums,” the ISPR statement said.

The two sides engaged in dialogue focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest.

Photo Courtesy: ISPR

The meeting ended with Wang Yi reiterating China’s “steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development”.

COAS Munir and FM Wang Yi reiterated their commitment to establish “a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region”.

Last month, COAS Munir visited Beijing, where the Chinese leadership commended Pakistan Army’s role in ensuring peace in the region. They declared the Pakistan Army a “cornerstone of resilience” and a vital contributor to stability in the region.

During his visit, the Chinese FM also met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

“I reiterated Pakistna’s firm resolve to further strengthen our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and underlined the central role of CPEC in driving our socio-economic progress and enhancing regional connectivity,” wrote PM Shehbaz on X (formerly Twitter) after their meeting.