NATIONAL

Body of boy drowned in Lyari River found

By News Desk

KARACHI: Rescue teams, along with Edhi volunteers, recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy who drowned in the Lyari River near Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth, on Wednesday.

This tragedy has raised the death toll in rain-related incidents across Karachi during the current spell to 18.

The deceased was identified as Inas Khan, the son of Sher Khan, a resident of Jannat Gul Town, Sohrab Goth. His family, however, took the body home without completing the necessary legal formalities.

Reports indicated that Inas and another boy had fallen into the Lyari River near Jannat Gul Town. The other boy was rescued by locals, but Inas was swept away by the strong current.

Heavy rains hit daily wage earners in Karachi
UK pledges £1.33m for monsoon relief in Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

