NATIONAL

Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen to be marked from 1st Rabi-ul-Awwal

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced that Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen will be observed nationwide from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, with programs at both national and provincial levels to commemorate the 1,500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The decision was made during an inter-provincial meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

He highlighted that the observance of Ashra would play a vital role in creating awareness among the younger generation about the life, character, and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

