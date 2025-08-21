Two dead, 34 injured in Karachi firecracker warehouse explosion

KARACHI: A devastating blast at a firecracker warehouse on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on Thursday claimed the lives of two individuals and left 34 others injured. The explosion triggered a large fire and multiple smaller blasts in the vicinity, causing widespread damage to nearby vehicles and shattering windows of surrounding buildings.

The explosion occurred in a ground-plus-two structure that housed both medical equipment shops and the firecracker warehouse. The intense blast scattered debris and sent plumes of thick smoke drifting towards the Lines Area. Authorities quickly moved to remove flammable materials, including oxygen cylinders, to prevent a further catastrophe.

In the aftermath, police and Rangers cordoned off the area, sealing off MA Jinnah Road near Sea Breeze Plaza for safety. Emergency services worked tirelessly to contain the flames, but the fire brigade’s efforts were hindered by ongoing explosions from the warehouse. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with many suffering from burn injuries and glass-related wounds.

Dr. Summaiya Syed Tariq, police surgeon, confirmed that 34 people had been injured, including several in critical condition. Four of the injured were described as being in serious condition, one requiring immediate surgery. Ten individuals were treated at Civil Hospital, while others received care at nearby medical facilities.

Firefighting teams struggled for hours to douse the flames, with ten fire tenders involved in the operation. Rescue workers remained at the site, continuing efforts to cool the area. During this time, several explosions interrupted the ongoing firefighting efforts, adding to the chaos.

According to reports, the firecracker warehouse was owned by two brothers, both of whom sustained injuries in the blast. Police have recorded the initial statement of one of the owners as part of the ongoing investigation.

Witnesses described harrowing scenes, with some stating that the blast was so powerful that it sent glass shards flying into bystanders. One eyewitness recounted seeing injured people and helping those who were bleeding before calling for emergency assistance. Rescue personnel mentioned that the warehouse also stored explosive-making materials, contributing to the explosion’s severity.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar condemned the storage of explosives in a densely populated area, stressing that such practices are strictly prohibited. He revealed that the Counter-Terrorism Department had previously taken action against the same individual for keeping explosives in the area. The minister vowed that authorities would investigate whether the warehouse owner had received permission to store explosive materials or if it was done without authorization.